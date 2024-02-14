Kane scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Kane has three points over two outings since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him the last seven games before the All-Star break. The winger has fit right in for the Red Wings with 19 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 21 outings in a top-six role this season. He's averaging 17:52 of ice time per game, and his power-play usage should help to keep him productive enough for fantasy managers.