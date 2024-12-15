Kane logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kane helped out on a Moritz Seider tally in the second period. The helper was Kane's first point since Nov. 13, a span of nine appearances that also included a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The winger's offense has dropped off this year -- he's at 11 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 25 contests, though he remains in a top-six role.