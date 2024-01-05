Kane produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Kane snapped a two-game slump with his helper on Robby Fabbri's second goal of the game. In the shootout, Kane added a tally to help the Red Wings snag their third win in the last four games. The winger has cooled off from his late December surge, but he's still produced a solid 14 points with 51 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances since he signed with Detroit in November.