Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Edmonton on Sunday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Kane will miss at least one game after suffering the injury late in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He still has to be evaluated further, so a timeline for his return remains unclear. If Lucas Raymond (upper body) isn't ready to play against the Oilers, Jonatan Berggren will replace Kane in Sunday's lineup.
