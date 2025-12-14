Kane scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kane has three goals and six assists over seven outings in December. He earned both of his points within the first five minutes of this game, helping out on Alex DeBrincat's opening tally before adding a goal of his own. Kane is now at six goals, 23 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 24 contests this season. He continues to excel primarily as a playmaker on the Red Wings' second line and first power-play unit.