Kane (lower body) won't play at home against the Senators on Wednesday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Kane will miss a seventh straight game due to his lower-body injury Wednesday, but he should be ready to return to action Feb. 10 versus Vancouver following the All-Star break. The 35-year-old has registered seven goals and nine assists in 19 games with the Red Wings this season. He'll continue to provide a young Detroit team that is currently holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with invaluable veteran leadership.