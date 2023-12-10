Kane (hip) scored his first goal as a Red Wing in a 5-1 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Kane had almost scored early in the first, but Joonas Korpisalo came hard across the crease to make a pad save. Kane then scored under Korpisalo's glove from the right dot on a 4-on-3 power play to tie the game 1-1 at 14:49 of the first. The power play came after a melee following Dylan Larkin's injury. The goal was a patented Kaner snipe, so it's clear he's good to go.