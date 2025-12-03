Kane recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

The veteran winger had a hand in a Moritz Seider tally in the first period, and what proved to be the game-winner by Lucas Raymond early in the third. Kane's return from an upper-body injury in early November has provided a boost to the entire Detroit offense, and over his last 11 games, he's collected a goal and 11 points.