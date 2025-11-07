Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Poised to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane (upper body) is expected back in the lineup against the Rangers on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Kane is set to return from a nine-game absence due to his upper-body issue. With the veteran winger back in the lineup, he figures to step into a top-six role in addition to joining one of the two power-play groups. Prior to his absence, Kane was rolling offensively with two goals and three assists in his opening five games this year.
