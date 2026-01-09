Kane scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The future Hall of Famer opened the scoring late in the first period, but it was Kane's empty-netter in the third that will make the highlight reels, as it was his 500th career goal. The 37-year-old is just the fifth US-born player in NHL history to reach that rarified air, joining an exclusive club that includes Mike Modano, Keith Tkachuk, Jeremy Roenick and Joe Mullen. It was Kane's first multi-goal performance of the season, and through 30 games in 2025-26 he's delivered eight goals and 26 points.