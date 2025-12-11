Kane logged two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Kane had a hand in first-period tallies by Alex DeBrincat and Axel Sandin-Pellikka. This was Kane's third multi-point effort in December, and he's racked up two goals and five helpers this month. The 37-year-old playmaker is up to 21 points (nine on the power play), 63 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 22 appearances.