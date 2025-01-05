Kane notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Kane has three multi-point efforts over his last four games. He logged just four four such performances over his first 30 outings of the campaign. The 36-year-old winger looks to be responding well to new head coach Todd McLellan, which is good for fantasy managers who have been patient with Kane. He's now at 21 points (nine on the power play), 73 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests.