Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Provides spark on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane notched two power-play assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
The 36-year-old winger had a hand in a Moritz Seider goal early in the second period that opened the scoring on the night, and an Alex DeBrincat tally early in the third that proved to be the game-winner. It was Kane's first multi-point performance since Oct. 11, although he did miss nine games during that time with an upper-body injury, and on the season he's shown he still has something left in the tank with two goals and seven points in eight contests -- including a goal and five points with the man advantage.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Poised to return Friday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Ruled out for back-to-back set•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Not playing Sunday•