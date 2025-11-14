Kane notched two power-play assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The 36-year-old winger had a hand in a Moritz Seider goal early in the second period that opened the scoring on the night, and an Alex DeBrincat tally early in the third that proved to be the game-winner. It was Kane's first multi-point performance since Oct. 11, although he did miss nine games during that time with an upper-body injury, and on the season he's shown he still has something left in the tank with two goals and seven points in eight contests -- including a goal and five points with the man advantage.