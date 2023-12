Kane (hip) is expected to make his season debut Thursday versus San Jose.

Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28. It's not yet confirmed how Detroit will utilize him Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 35-year-old play alongside his former Blackhawks linemate Alex DeBrincat and also serve on the first power-play unit. Kane had 21 goals and 57 points in 73 contests between Chicago and the Rangers last season.