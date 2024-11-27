Kane (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Flames, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kane was unavailable for Monday's game against the Islanders and will be sidelined for a second consecutive matchup Wednesday. However, he's still considered day-to-day, and head coach Derek Lalonde said Wednesday that Kane is getting closer to returning. The 36-year-old's next chance to return to game action will be Friday against the Devils.