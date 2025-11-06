Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Kane has been sidelined since mid-October due to his upper-body injury, and Thursday marked the first time that he joined the Red Wings for practice since the start of his absence. It's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return for Friday's game against the Rangers, but he at least appears to be progressing in his recovery.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Ruled out for back-to-back set•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Not playing Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Nets PP goal in win•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Big three-point effort in win•