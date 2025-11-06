default-cbs-image
Kane (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kane has been sidelined since mid-October due to his upper-body injury, and Thursday marked the first time that he joined the Red Wings for practice since the start of his absence. It's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return for Friday's game against the Rangers, but he at least appears to be progressing in his recovery.

