Kane will not play in the club's upcoming two-game road trip, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News on Tuesday.

Kane will miss games against the Sabres and Islanders on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The veteran winger skated Tuesday, and head coach Todd McLellan said that Kane could be available for Saturday's home game against the Blues. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could remain in a top-six role until the 36-year-old Kane is ready to return to the lineup.