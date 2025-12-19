Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Ruled out for Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Kane suffered an upper-body injury in last weekend's win over Chicago, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game Saturday. It's not yet clear when the 37-year-old will be able to return to action, but his final two chances to suit up before the holiday break will be Sunday in a rematch against Washington and Tuesday against Dallas.
