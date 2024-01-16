Kane (lower body) won't play Wednesday against Florida or Friday against Carolina. The Red Wings expect to learn more about the veteran winger's injury when the team returns to Detroit ahead of Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Although at this point Kane has only officially been ruled out of the Wings' next two games, it sounds like the 35-year-old American could be sidelined beyond that with his lower-body issue. Christian Fischer could take on an expanded role while Kane, who's picked up seven goals and 16 points through 19 contests this season, is sidelined.