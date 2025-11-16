Kane scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

The Buffalo native opened the scoring against his hometown team. Kane has three points over his last two games and looks to be back up to speed after missing nine contests due to an upper-body injury. The winger is at three goals, five assists, 24 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over nine outings this season. He can offer a boost in points, power-play production and shots but won't do much else for fantasy managers.