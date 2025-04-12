Kane recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning. He also recorded two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

Kane set up Marco Kasper's equalizer in the third period, but he also scored an unassisted goal in the second frame, giving him 21 on the year. The veteran forward continues to be productive in a young Red Wings roster, and while he's not the player he once was, Kane can still deliver decent fantasy upside. The 18-year veteran has 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) in 69 contests, marking his best point output since the 2021-22 campaign when he had 92 points in 78 games for the Blackhawks.