Kane had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Kane's goal stood as the winner. He tucked in a forehand on a breakaway at 17:26 of the second period. Kane has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 18 games this season, but just three (one goal, two assists) in his last six games (23 shots). His assist came on the power play; it was his first power-play point in 11 games. Kane hasn't been able to maintain his torrid scoring pace from December, but he continues to be a solid fantasy citizen.