Kane scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kane is warming up with two goals and two assists over his last three outings. His tally Friday tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The veteran winger is up to five goals, 14 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 27 outings overall. Kane continues to log middle-six minutes and power-play time, though his role could increase if he sustains his recent uptick in production.