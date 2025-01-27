Now Playing

Kane (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Kane remains day-to-day according to the Wings, so his placement won't impact his return date, especially having already been ruled out against the Kings on Monday. It does free up a roster spot to bring a forward up from AHL Grand Rapids, a move that would seem to indicate that Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) won't be healthy enough to play.

