Kane (hip) told reporters he could play against the Rangers on Wednesday but will instead wait 7-10 days to get acclimated to his new team, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Based on Kane's timeline, he could be ready to suit up versus the Sharks on Dec. 7 or the Senators on Dec. 10. Early indications from coach Derek Lalonde are that Kane will play with former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin (undisclosed), assuming he is fit.