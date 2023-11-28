Kane (hip) signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, PuckPedia.com reports.

Although as many as six teams had reportedly been in the mix to sign Kane over the past few months, the Red Wings emerged as the favorite to land the veteran winger's services in recent days -- according to Steve Warne of The Hockey News, Kane has already "been quietly skating in Detroit for the last few days." Although it's unclear when Kane will be ready to make his Wings debut, the fact that he's already been skating on the team's practice rink suggests he could be ready to play sooner rather than later. Once he's given the green light, look for Kane, who racked up 21 goals and 57 points through 73 games between the Blackhawks and the Rangers last year, to reunite with former Chicago teammate Alex DeBrincat on Detroit's second line while also seeing time on one of the Red Wings' power-play units.