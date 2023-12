Kane (hip) played 16:33 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to San Jose.

Kane fired three shots, had two others blocked and rang the post in the third period, and it was an otherwise strong performance in his first game in seven months. He had hip resurfacing surgery June 1. At this point, it's a matter of timing and getting comfortable in a new jersey for Kane, who has put up 1,237 points (451 goals, 786 assists) in his NHL career.