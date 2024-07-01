Kane signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Red Wings on Sunday.

Kane racked up 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games with Detroit last year after undergoing offseason hip surgery. He didn't make his season debut until December. The veteran winger would finish his season with 31 points over his last 31 contests. Kane will maintain his top-six spot with a large role on the top power-play unit. With a fully healthy season, he should get back into 30-goal territory.