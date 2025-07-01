Kane signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Red Wings on Monday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Kane can earn up to $7 million next season if he attains his performance bonuses. The three-time Stanley Cup champion generated 21 goals and 59 points while averaging 17:59 of ice time over 72 games in 2024-25. Kane will continue to fill a top-six role while receiving time with the man advantage next season, and he'll be a big factor in helping Detroit attempt to snap its nine-year postseason drought.