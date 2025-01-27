Kane (upper body) won't play against the Kings on Monday.
Kane remains day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has produced 11 goals, 30 points and 91 shots on net across 42 appearances this season. J.T. Compher (undisclosed) won't play Monday, and Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) is questionable, leaving plenty of question marks for the Red Wings' line combinations. Tyler Motte (upper body) will return to action versus the Kings.
