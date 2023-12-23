Kane scored two goals on five shots while adding an assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

All three points came in the first period, as Kane potted Detroit's first two tallies before helping set up Shayne Gostisbehere just before the first intermission. Kane has quickly gotten comfortable with the Red Wings and has reeled off three straight multi-point performances, producing three goals and seven points during that hot streak. After a disappointing 2022-23 campaign split between Chicago and the Rangers, the 35-year-old appears intent on proving he still has a lot left in the tank.