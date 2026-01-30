Kane registered an assist, his 1,375th career point, in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.

With that point, Kane is now the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history. He's remained strong in his third year with the Red Wings, compiling 32 points over 40 appearances this season, including six helpers over his last 10 games in his march to the record. Kane should continue to add to his record while playing in a top-six role and on the power play.