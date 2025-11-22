Kane collected two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came as part of a late rally from a 3-1 deficit midway through the third period, as Kane had a hand in a Ben Chiarot tally in regulation before helping to set up Alex DeBrincat's OT winner. Kane has gotten going in November after a nine-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and over his last six contests the veteran winger has a goal and six points.