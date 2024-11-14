Kane scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

The veteran winger gave Detroit a 2-0 lead early in the second period with a slick one-timer, then helped set up Simon Edvinsson for the OT winner. Kane had just one helper over the prior five games, but on the season he's collected a respectable three goals and 10 points in 15 contests. Half of that production -- two goals and three assists -- has come with the man advantage.