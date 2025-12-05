Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Two points in SO loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Kane posted multi-point performances in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and the 37-year-old veteran remains productive while holding a steady top-six role for the Red Wings. Kane has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances, tallying nine points (one goal, eight assists) over that stretch.
