Kane recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kane posted multi-point performances in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and the 37-year-old veteran remains productive while holding a steady top-six role for the Red Wings. Kane has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances, tallying nine points (one goal, eight assists) over that stretch.