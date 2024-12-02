Kane (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bruins but could return Thursday against Ottawa.

Kane will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body injury, but he's getting closer to returning. Head coach Derek Lalonde hopes Kane will be back in action on the road against the Senators on Thursday, but the team will likely continue to monitor him in the coming days. Kane has made 20 appearances this season, logging three goals, seven assists, eight hits and four blocked shots while averaging 17:21 of ice time.