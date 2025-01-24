Kane (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The 36-year-old will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to his upper-body injury, but head coach Todd McLellan reaffirmed Friday that Kane remains day-to-day. Kane had put forth multi-point performances in six of his 12 appearances prior to his absence, logging six goals, 10 assists and a minus-2 rating while averaging 17:23 of ice time across that span.
