Kane (upper body) didn't take warmups and won't play Sunday against the Capitals, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kane, listed as day-to-day, will miss a fourth straight game with injury Sunday. The 37-year-old has been excellent this season with the Red Wings, registering 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. His next attempt at a return will be Wednesday against the Stars, the Red Wings' next opponent.