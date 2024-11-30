Kane (upper body) won't play Sunday against Vancouver, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Kane will miss his fourth straight game but could return Tuesday versus Boston. He has produced three goals, seven assists and 40 shots over 20 appearances this season. Once healthy, Kane will be in the mix for a top-six role and power-play time.
