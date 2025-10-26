Kane won't travel with the team to St. Louis but hopes to join them at some point on the road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Sunday.

Kane missed the Red Wings' last four games with injury after starting the year with five points in the first five games. The 36-year-old won't play the second half of the home-and-home with the Blues on Tuesday, but he hopes to re-join the team at some point on the west coast swing that includes games at the Kings, Sharks, Ducks and Golden Knights.