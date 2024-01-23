Kane (lower body) won't be an option versus Dallas on Tuesday but could start skating soon, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Based on Kane's timeline, he probably shouldn't be expected to face the Flyers on Thursday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. The 35-year-old Buffalo native has just four games left if he is going to return before the All-Star break. Still, the extra time off could benefit his long-term recovery, so perhaps the team opt to hold him out until Feb. 10 versus Vancouver.