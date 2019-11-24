Nemeth (illness) is off injured reserve and skating on Detroit's top defensive pairing Saturday night in New Jersey, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Nemeth sat out five games but returns Saturday, and he'll be looking to add to his season point total. He's found the scoresheet four times in 19 contests this season. The 27-year-old is averaging 21:31 of ice time per game, by far the largest nightly workload Nemeth has ever seen to this point in his career.