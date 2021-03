Nemeth scored a goal and doled out two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Nemeth tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally. The defenseman has two goals and two helpers through 26 contests this year. He's added 33 shots on net, 39 hits and 32 blocked shots with a minus-4 rating. The Swede typically sees bottom-pairing usage.