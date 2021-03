Nemeth cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Nemeth was placed in protocol Sunday, so it appears he had a false positive test. Nevertheless, it's uncertain if he'll be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old blueliner has averaged 19:41 of ice time per game this year, contributing three points, 34 hits and 28 blocked shots through 23 contests.