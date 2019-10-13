Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Collects first point in red
Nemeth delivered a primary assist in Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.
This was Nemeth's first point as a Red Wing. He's currently averaging a career-high 21:45 of ice time slotting in on the second pair with veteran Mike Green. Points will be few and far between for Nemeth, as he's more of a shutdown defenseman.
