Nemeth is an option to assume Niklas Kronwall's workload now that Kronwall has decided to retire, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

It had been a bit unclear where Nemeth would fit in Detroit's system after he signed a two-year deal with the Original Six club in July, but given that Kronwall averaged close to 20 minutes per game last season, the potential is there for Nemeth to seize a substantial role. On the downside, he's a true stay-at-home defenseman, so the projected uptick in playing time might not be enough to deem Nemeth relevant in most fantasy formats. The 27-year-old has compiled only 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) through 250 career contests between the Stars and Avalanche.