Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Expected to play
Nemeth (illness) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flames, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Nemeth was originally considered doubtful against Calgary due to an illness, so he's obviously recovered far faster than expected. The 27-year-old blueliner isn't a viable fantasy option due to his complete lack of offensive upside, but he'll continue to be a steady minute-muncher for the Red Wings throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
