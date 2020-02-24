Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Helps out on goal
Nemeth recorded an assist Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Flames.
Nemeth benefited from ice time with supposed future captain Dylan Larkin, as he teamed with Brendan Perlini to set up the first of two goals for Larkin. The Swedish defenseman needs only one more point to match the 10-spot he had with the Avalanche through 74 games last season.
