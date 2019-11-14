Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Lands on IR
Nemeth (illness) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Nemeth has already missed one game with the ailment, and he will miss two more. The 27-year-old blueliner is eligible to return Nov. 19 against the Senators. The Red Wings recalled Jonathan Ericsson from AHL Grand Rapids to serve as the seventh defenseman.
