Nemeth will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes while witnessing the birth of his child, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

In his stead, Brendan Perlini will enter the fourth line, and Jonathan Ericsson will enter the lineup on defense. Nemeth's first chance to return to the lineup is in Thursday's game against the Capitals.

